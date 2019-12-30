Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae leaves a funeral in Seoul on December 10. Photo by Jeong Byung-hyuk/UPI News Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The family feud at the top of Hanjin Group continued over the Christmas holiday, with Chairman Cho Won-tae fighting with his mother in a visit to her home.

The Segye Ilbo reported Cho clashed with his mother, Lee Myung-hee, over management of the South Korean conglomerate, which had been criticized by his older sister, Cho Hyun-ah.

During the visit, Cho Won-tae wielded a fireplace poker, breaking a vase and injuring his mother in the presence of his wife, three children and youngest sister, Cho Hyun-min, the Segye Ilbo reported.

Mother and son apologized for the incident in a statement released Monday.

"We sincerely apologize for causing trouble at Lee's house last Christmas," they said in the statement.

After Chairman Cho Yang-ho died in April, leaving wishes for harmonious, joint management among the three siblings, Cho Won-tae y took charge of the company.

Earlier this month, Cho Hyun-ah accused her brother of deciding "significant managerial issues" without her input.

Cho Won-tae's chairmanship is scheduled to end in March as his stake in the group's holding company, Hanjin Kal, is not much greater than that of his mother and sisters.

Cho Won-tae owns 6.52 percent of Hanjin Kal, while Cho Hyun-ah and Cho Hyun-min hold 6.49 percent and 6.47 percent, respectively. Lee Myung-hee's stake is 5.31 percent.

To complicate things more, Korea Corporate Governance Improvement controls 17.29 percent of Hanjin Kal. The homegrown activist fund has requested the group improve its governance structure.

Included in other major shareholders is Delta Airlines, with a 10 percent stake.

Hanjin is the 13th-largest conglomerate in Korea, according to the Fair Trade Commission in May. Its flagship unit is the country's flag carrier Korean Air.