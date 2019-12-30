A British woman and alleged gang rape victim (center) reacts as she arrives at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Friday. The woman, who claimed to have been raped by 12 Israeli men at a resort in Cyprus in July, was found guilty of lying and charged with public mischief. Katia Christodoulou/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A court in Cyprus ruled Monday that a British woman is guilty of "causing public mischief" by falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while on vacation on the Mediterranean island.

The 19-year-old woman, whose name has been withheld due to legal reasons, was found guilty by the Famagusta District Court in a hearing that lasted fewer than 90 minutes. The court rejected her claims that she retracted her rape charges only under duress from police.

The charges stemmed from a July incident at resort in Ayia Napa in which the woman told police she was gang-raped in her hotel room by 12 Israelis aged between 15 and 22. The suspects were immediately arrested, but later released and returned to Israel after the woman retracted her claims.

She was then charged with making false accusations -- a decision which attracted the attention and support of women's rights groups. The non-governmental organization Network Against Violence to Women staged protests outside the courtroom in Paralimni, asserting the woman is a victim of patriarchal society and abuse by the Cypriot police.

RELATED Indian woman dies of burn injuries after being attacked on walk to court

The woman's lawyers asserted her retraction was made under psychological duress from the police, cited her young age as a mitigating factor and claimed she is clinically depressed and receiving medication.

The court, however, rejected those arguments, citing what it called the woman's contradictory statements and attempts to mislead the court. She could now be jailed for a year or fined more than $1,110. Sentencing was set for Jan. 7.

Michael Polak, a lawyer from the Justice Abroad group, told reporters the verdict will be appealed to the supreme court of Cyprus based on the trial court's refusal consider evidence which supported the fact that the teen had in fact been raped.