Putin thanks Trump for information that foiled terrorist attack

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone Sunday to thank him for information that foiled "terrorist acts" in Russia, the Kremlin said.

In a brief readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin thanked his American counterpart for "information transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services that has helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia."

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest and "agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism," the readout said, stating the call was initiated by Russia.

The White House has not released its own readout of the call or provided comment and the Kremlin readout did not specify what information was provided or what attack was thwarted.

However, a Federal Security Service spokesman told the Russian state-run TASS news agency that two Russian nationals plotting to conduct a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays were arrested Friday due to information shared by the United States.

It is not the first time the United States has aided Russia in terrorism prevention, the Kremlin said, stating that in October the United States shared information with Russia concerning people plotting an attack, and in 2017, Washington helped Moscow investigate a terrorist plot on Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg.