Death toll climbs to 47 after Christmas typhoon batters Philippines

The death toll continues to climb after a typhoon battered the central Philippine islands over Christmas. Photo by Robert Dejon/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The death toll from a destructive typhoon that pummeled the central Philippine islands over Christmas has climbed to 47, officials said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council increased the number Sunday night from 41 reported that morning. On Friday, 28 people were reported dead.

Of the recently reported dead, the council said three people died early Christmas when their boat carrying 14 crew members capsized.

Two other fishing boats also capsized Christmas though only one of the crew members' bodies has been found, it said, adding two other people from the boats are reported missing.

On Monday, it increased the number of injured from 140 to 143 while decreasing the number of people missing from 12 to nine.

Known locally as Ursula, Typhoon Phanfone made seven landfalls as it created a path of destruction over the central Philippine islands last week.

On Monday, the council said some 1.97 million people were affected by the storm, of which 111,345 people were taking refuge in temporary shelters.

It said 378,312 homes were damaged, with over 100,000 totally destroyed, up from some 2,000 homes it reported on Friday. It also increased the number of schools damaged from 55 to 416 and the number of government facilities from five to 100, of which 24 were totaled.

Nearly 100 roads, dozens of healthcare facilities and public structures and four bridges were damaged by the storm, it said.

Though the storm left the Philippines before the weekend, the council said sea travel is still risky, especially for small boats, on the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough waters.