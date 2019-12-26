Pongsu Church (pictured) in Pyongyang observed Christmas with a church service, a North Korean propaganda service said Thursday. File Photo by KCNA/EPA

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Korean Christians celebrated Christmas at state-approved churches, where pastors condemned the "crushing sanctions of the United States," according to a Pyongyang propaganda service.

Ryomyong, a North Korea site run by the regime's national reconciliation council, said Thursday Christmas Day services took place at two Protestant churches, Pongsu Church and Chilgol Church in Pyongyang.

The church service at Pongsu included members of North Korea's Korean Christian Federation's central committee and Pyongyang residents, Ryomyong said.

"The clergy and believers, amid the great joy of Christmas, deeply reflected on a year when they achieved proud prosperity and creation under the banner of self-generating efforts in spite of the persistent sanctions of Satan's hordes," Ryomyong said.

The church has previously received foreign visitors, including the Rev. Billy Graham.

Pongsu Church's pastor, Song Chol Min, reportedly said at the service the United States and "hostile forces" have tried to take away North Korea's sovereignty, development and right to exist, using punishment such as "isolation and crushing sanctions."

"It is a unique tradition of our people that we are united together to help, lift each other up and create happiness in times of hardship," Song was quoted as saying.

"May our Christians, who are called to the work of love and service, not forget their mission and duty such that they contribute to the cart of happiness that can move without stopping."

North Korea has consistently ranked as one of the world's most religiously repressive societies. U.S. nonprofit Open Doors has said the regime ranks number one in the world for religious persecution, a statement Pyongyang has denied.

North Korea had warned the United States it could expect a "Christmas gift" ahead of the holiday, but no unusual activities were observed on Wednesday, according to the Korea Herald.

U.S. President Donald Trump had joked on Christmas Eve the gift from Kim Jong Un could be a "beautiful vase."

The two leaders have yet to meet following their informal June summit at the border between the two Koreas.