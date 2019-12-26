North Korea cautions diarists, 'leakers of state secrets'

North Korea's Kim Jong Un (L) has rejected talks with the United States and remains secretive about the regime's nuclear weapons program. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea is warning its citizens against the leaking of state secrets as concerns grow the regime could turn its back on denuclearization.

An article published in Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun on Thursday stated the "written word" leaks more government secrets than information that spreads word-of-mouth.

In what appeared to be a warning to readers who keep journals, the Rodong claimed diarists were to blame for the historical downfall of Imperial Japan.

The North Korean newspaper said Japanese soldiers who kept diaries during World War II then were taken as U.S. prisoners of war kept detailed information on military plans and the number of troops, giving the U.S. forces an advantage in the Pacific starting in August 1942.

"From the diaries of Japanese army personnel, more information could be obtained than from more than 100 spies on active duty," the Rodong stated.

North Korea is a deeply secretive state, and analysts disagree over the reasons the country returned to a pattern of provocations in 2019.

Warnings of a "Christmas gift" and a "year-end deadline" in addition to the provocations have taken place as South Korea deploys more F-35A stealth fighters and a Global Hawk in its air force.

Pyongyang's propaganda service Meari blamed Seoul for "riding along" with "U.S. pressure against North Korea."

"They are playing along idiotically," Meari said Thursday.

"If you watch the recent actions of the South Korean authorities, you will see they have surpassed the status of laughingstock and asking for a spanking."

North Korea's cryptic messages have put the U.S. military on guard.

According to Aircraft Spots, an aviation tracking site, four U.S. spy plans, including the RC-135S Cobra Ball and RQ-4 Global Hawk, flew in missions over and near the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea's refusal to pursue denuclearization has not discouraged President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

On Thursday, Moon said in a statement published to Project Syndicate more action is needed to build peace; Moon last met with Kim Jong Un in June at Panmunjom.