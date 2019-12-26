Former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah accuses her brother Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae of running the group without adequately consulting with the rest of the family. Photo by Jeong Byung-hyuk/UPI News Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A sibling feud has erupted at Hanjin Group, one of South Korea's largest conglomerates, after the death of its former chairman.

Cho Hyun-ah, the eldest daughter of the late Chairman Cho Yang-ho, released a statement through a Seoul law firm this week taking issue with her brother Cho Won-tae's management style. Cho Won-tae took over the firm after their father's death in April.

"Hanjin Group heads to a different direction away from late Chairman Cho's instructions for harmonious, joint management," Cho Hyun-ah said in the statement, adding that "significant managerial issues" were decided without her input.

Cho Hyun-ah and Cho Won-tae last month inherited their father's stake in holding company Hanjin Kal, along with their youngest sister Hyun-min.

Cho Won-tae owns 6.52 percent of Hanjin Kal, while Cho Hyun-ah and Cho Hyun-min hold 6.49 percent and 6.47 percent of the company, respectively.

Delta Air Lines is a major shareholder in Hanjin Group, which owns the country's flag carrier Korean Air.

Cho Hyun-ah gained international notoriety in 2014 over a "nut rage" incident aboard a Korean Air flight when she was a vice president of the airline. After having a heated confrontation with the cabin crew chief over the way peanuts were served, she ordered him off the plane and physically attacked him.

RELATED South Korean prosecutors raid police agencies in election investigation

She was later found guilty of obstructing aviation and served five months in prison.

After the Hanjin patriarch died, Cho Won-tae took the leadership of the group. But Cho Hyun-ah's statement said there haven't been sufficient discussions about who to name as the chief of the conglomerate.

Hanjin Group said in a statement the company has done its best in line with the wishes of the late chairman.