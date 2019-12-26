Ex-husband of Nowegian princess dies by suicide, royal palace says

Author Ari Behn, right, with Princess Martha Louise of Norway in 2013. The Norwegian Royal Palace said Wednesday that Behn, who was divorced from the princess, died by suicide. Photo by Soren Andersson/EPA

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Author Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Norway's Princess Martha Louise, has died by suicide, the Norwegian Royal Palace said Wednesday.

Behn, 47, had been married to the princess from 2002 until their divorce in 2017, giving birth to three daughters. He accused two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey in 2017 of groping him at a Nobel Peace Prize concert 10 years earlier.

No other details were released about Behn's death.

He met Princess Martha Louise through his mother, who worked as the princess's physiotherapist and her marriage to a commoner was considered controversial at the time.

"Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him," King Harald said in a statement. "We are grateful that we got to know him.

"We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their dear father, and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who now have lost their dear son and brother," the king continued.

Behn's manager Geir Hakonsund said Behn's family ask for "our privacy in the coming time."

Behn was well-known in Norway for hosting television programs, writing, designing, acting and directing. His best-known writing was the short story collection Sad As Hell.