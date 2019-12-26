At least 15 killed, dozens injured in Kazakhstan plane crash

Rescuers work at the site of an airplane crash that resulted in at least 14 people killed near Almaty airport, Kazakhstan, on Friday. Photo by Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A passenger plane with 100 people on board crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from a Kazakhstan airport Friday, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.

The Bek Air jet lost altitude and crashed through a concrete fence before colliding with a two-story building in the Al'merek Talgar region near Almaty Airport at 7:22 a.m., the airport said in a statement.

Fourteen people were killed in the crash and at least 60 others were taken to the hospital, the airport said.

At least 35 people were transported to the hospital in serious condition, including 22 people whose condition was described as "extremely serious" and eight children and five adults suffering from traumatic injuries, the airport said, adding 16 ambulances, dozens of brigades and two neurosurgical teams were involved in the response.

The airport published a list of 60 names of those who survived the crash and required medical attention.

Alma-Ata Health Department head Tleukhan Abildaev told reporters from the scene of the crash that one victim died at the hospital.

Bek Air flight Z92100 departed with 95 passengers and five crew on board from Almaty on schedule at 7:05 a.m. and was heading for the capital Nur-Sultan when it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, it said.

According to Flightradar24 information, the plane, a Fokker 100, crashed about 19 seconds after takeoff nearly half a mile from the airport.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his "condolences and grief" to the families of the victims.

"The victims will be helped," he said via Twitter. "All those guilty will be severely punished in accordance with the law."

The president's office said in a statement he has ordered a special government commission chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin to investigate the cause of the crash.

In a brief statement, Bek Air offered its "sincere condolences in connection with the tragedy" and that it's awaiting official information from services at the scene.

The airline also released a list of 29 people, including an unknown girl believed to be younger than two-years-old, who have been transported to three hospitals.

The U.S. Consulate General in Almaty sent its "deepest condolences" to those affected by the crash.

"The U.S. Mission in Kazakhstan is following the incident very closely and stands ready to offer Consular assistance, if needed," it said in a statement.