At least 14 killed, 35 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A passenger plane with 100 people on board crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from a Kazakhstan airport Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.

The Bek Air plane lost altitude and crashed through a concrete fence before colliding with a two-story building in the Al'merek Talgar region near Almaty Airport at 7:22 a.m., the airport said in a statement.

Fourteen people were killed in the crash and over two dozen more were injured, the airport said.

At least 35 people were transported to the hospital, including 22 people whose condition was described as "extremely serious" and eight children and five adults suffering from traumatic injuries, the airport said, adding 16 ambulances, dozens of brigades and two neurosurgical teams were sent to the crash site.

Bek Air flight Z92100 departed with 95 passengers and five crew on board from Almaty on schedule at 7:05 a.m. and was heading for the capital Nur-Sultan but it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, it said.

According to Flightradar24 information, the plane crashed about 19 seconds after takeoff nearly half a mile from the airport.

Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev expressed his "condolences and grief" to the families of the victims.

"The victims will be helped," he said via Twitter, adding a government commission will be established to investigate the cause of the crash.

"The guilty will be severely punished," he said.