Airliner crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan; at least 12 dead

Rescuers work at the site of a plane crash near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan that killed at least 12 Friday. Photo by Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A passenger plane with 98 people on board crashed into a building shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan Friday, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens, officials said.

The Bek Air jetliner lost altitude and crashed through a concrete fence before colliding with a two-story building in the Al'merek Talgar region near Almaty Airport, the airport said in a statement.

Later, the Kazakh interior ministry reported 12 people had died in the crash and 53 were hospitalized in Almaty. Seventeen were listed in critical condition. Alma-Ata Health Department head Tleukhan Abildaev told reporters one victim died at the hospital.

The official death toll was revised down from 15, which was reported earlier Friday. The airport published a list of 60 who survived the crash and required medical attention and 29, including a young girl, who were taken to three hospitals.

Sixteen ambulances, dozens of brigades and two neurosurgical teams were involved in the response at the airport, officials said, and specialists from Kazakhstan flew to the scene from the capital of Nur-Sultan to attend to the victims.

Bek Air flight Z2100 left the airport with 98 people aboard, including five crew and nine children, en route to Nur-Sultan when it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, the interior ministry said.

According to Flightradar24 information, the plane, a Fokker 100, crashed about 19 seconds into flight nearly a half-mile from the airport.

Authorities do not yet know the primary cause of the crash. The president has ordered a special government commission to be chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin to investigate.

"The victims will be helped," Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said via Twitter. "All those guilty will be severely punished in accordance with the law."

Bek Air said it was waiting for official information on the crash.

"The U.S. Mission in Kazakhstan is following the incident very closely and stands ready to offer consular assistance, if needed," the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty said in a statement.