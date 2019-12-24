South Korean prosecutors raid police agencies in election investigation

South Korean regional police are under investigation following suspicions of election interference in 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors raided two police agencies in Ulsan, as investigations are ongoing into the 2018 mayoral race in the city.

The raids into regional police agencies come less than a month after prosecutors began looking into possible evidence South Korea's presidential Blue House played a role in investigating the aides of Kim Gi-hyeon, the former mayor of Ulsan and a politician of the conservative opposition.

In early December, the Blue House denied a former aide, who died reportedly by suicide, was connected to evidence of possible election interference.

Local news service Newsis reported Tuesday more than 20 prosecutors and investigators conducted the search-and-seize operations at the two police headquarters in the city where Kim served as mayor until 2018.

Prosecutors secured electronic documents related to the case, including materials kept by police officers in Ulsan who were investigating Kim's aides in 2018.

Prosecutors also summoned six or seven police officers in Ulsan who are being investigated for possible violations of the country's public election act and abuse of police authority.

Ulsan police had investigated Kim's aides after being tipped off regarding "irregularities," according to the Korea Herald.

According to Newsis, Kim's chief secretary and Kim's younger brother are under investigation for abuse of authority and for intervening in an apartment construction project by forcing the building firm to sign a deal for about $2.6 million with a designated supplier.

The suspicions were later dismissed as "unfounded" by Ulsan's district prosecutors but the investigations were later followed by Kim's election loss in June 2018. Kim has said his election defeat was the result of police investigations.

Local opinions of the investigations reflect a deep political divide in the country. Conservatives in South Korea who were aligned with ousted President Park Geun-hye have said the current administration of President Moon Jae-in interfered in local elections.

Ruling progressives have denied the charges.