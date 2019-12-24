Russia court extends detention for accused American Paul Whelan

Paul Whelan, 49, faces as many as 20 years in prison on spying charges. File Photo by Whelan Family/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine accused of espionage in Russia will be held there until at least March, a Moscow court ruled Tuesday.

The Moscow City Court ordered Paul Whelan to remain in custody until late March. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the spying charge.

"To satisfy the appeal of the prosecution to prolong Whelan's measure of restraint by way of remand in custody until March 29, 2020," Moscow judge Andrei Ranovsky wrote in his order, but gave no reason for the extension.

Whelan, 49, unsuccessfully attempted to speak at Tuesday's hearing and carried two notes -- one asking other governments to intervene in his case, and the other thanking supporters and wishing family members a Merry Christmas.

Whelan also has British, Canadian and Irish citizenship.

"The defense will appeal the verdict," Whelan's attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov said. "The collection of evidence is complete, which means that a softer measure of restraint can be used."

Russia took Whelan into custody a year ago while on a visit for a wedding. Prosecutors say he was caught with a flash drive that contained Russian "state secrets."