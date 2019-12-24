At least 24 dead in Indonesia after bus crashes into ravine

The bus crashed into the river after it rounded a curve in the road, officials said. Photo by Basarnas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- At least 24 people were killed and 16 seriously injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the Indonesian province of South Sumatra, officials said Tuesday.

A provincial disaster management agency official said the accident happened Monday night near Pagar Alam, which is located in a mountainous region of South Sumatra about 290 miles northwest of Jakarta.

Officials said a total of 40 people were on the bus when it ran off the road while making a curve and landed in a river below. They warned the death toll could rise due to the serious nature of the injuries.

Authorities don't yet know what caused the crash.