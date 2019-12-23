A soldier stands guard at Darul Aman Palace about ten miles outside of downtown Kabul, Afghanistan. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the Pentagon said, but officials didn't say how or where they died.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the Defense Department said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the soldier's death, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stating on Twitter U.S. forces were targeted with improvised explosive devices in Kunduz Province.

The death raises the number of U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan in 2019 to 20, making this the deadliest year for U.S. forces since 2014.

A month ago, Chief Warrant Officers David C. Knadle and Kirk T. Fuchingami Jr. died in a helicopter crash while supporting ground troops in Afghanistan's Logan Province.

The last American service member to die by enemy fire occurred in September when Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin was killed in combat in Wardak Province, the Department of Defense said.

Monday's death comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise trip to Kabul over Thanksgiving, when he said he'd restarted peace negations with the Taliban -- just a month after he called them off stemming from a car bombing by the group that killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier.