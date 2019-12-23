Thai opposition leader receives police summons after protest

Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to supporters during a rally near the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 14. File Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A vocal opposition leader in Thailand was summoned to report to police less than two weeks after he led an anti-government protest in central Bangkok.

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 41, is required to report to Pathumwan police by Friday, the Bangkok Post reported.

Police claim rally organizers, including Thanathorn, broke the law by not informing authorities of their rally ahead of time.

Thanathorn, and other opposition parliamentarians, are charged with blocking a train station, failing to control protesters and using loudspeakers in public without permission, according to the report.

Other organizers, including FFP secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, have parliamentary immunity and were not summoned.

Thanathorn has been critical of military rule of Thailand, which has continued uninterrupted since 2014. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha was reelected this year, but opponents including Future Forward have questioned the fairness of polls.

Earlier in December Thanathorn had told supporters to "stand up and fight."

The protest he led on Dec. 14 took over a walkway in downtown Bangkok, and supporters chanted "Thanathorn, fight, fight!" during demonstrations that included thousands of people, according to Bloomberg.

The FFP's recent protest is polarizing Thais.

An opinion poll taken by the National Institute for Development Administration shows about 50 percent of respondents said they support the rally, with nearly 30 percent expressing "strong support," according to the Post.

Prayut has maintained power through political coalitions.

Seksan Anantasirikiat, a researcher with KlangPanya Institute for National Strategies, told UPI the prime minister, also the former chief of the military's junta, has the support of the majority of Bangkok's middle class, Thai tycoons and military commanders.

Control of street protests has also contributed to the stability of his administration, according to Seksan.