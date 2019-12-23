Officials: At least 80,000 have fled violence in northwest Syria

Debris from a Russian fighter jet is seen in the Idlib countryside in Ma'saran village near Saraqeb city on February 3, 2018. File Photo by Abdalla Saad/EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees have fled their homes in recent days after Syrian government forces bombed what's believed to be the last stronghold of anti-regime rebels in northwestern Idlib Province.

Neighboring officials in Turkey have said they cannot absorb new refugees trying to escape, as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad pushes forward with efforts to control the province.

At least 80,000 refugees have fled, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey has already taken in thousands of Syrian refugees this year, and Erdogan said Syria's current bombing campaign could spark a similar migrant crisis to that in Europe in 2015, which led to significant anti-immigrant sentiment.

"Barrel bombs, airstrikes, have indiscriminately targeted civilian structures in the area with the aim of driving out both civilians and fighters," Syrian activist Suleiman Abdulqader said. "The arbitrary attacks are also meant to distract fighters, many of whom have directed their attention towards evacuating their families from their homes."

The Syrian Arab Army said it liberated the strategic town of al-Tehh and several nearby villages and farms on Sunday. Those forces moved on to the villages of Deir al-Sharqi, Babulin, and Abu Makki and the town of Jarjnaz on Monday.

Syria said Jarjnaz was one of the largest terrorist strongholds in the Maaret al-Numan countryside.

The White Helmets civil defense agency said Monday at least nine civilians were killed by Russian airstrikes in Idlib.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in the Idlib de-escalation zone, despite a peace agreement there established a year go. More than a million Syrians, in all, have moved near the Turkish border due to violence in the area, SOHR said.