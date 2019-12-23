North Korean restaurant workers continue to remain in China, a day after a sanctions deadline, according to a South Korean press report. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- More than 30 North Korean guest workers entered Russia at Vladivostok International Airport a day after a sanctions deadline.

U.N. member states including Russia and China were required to return all North Korean workers sending foreign currency to the regime, but countries could be using loopholes to retain low-cost North Korean labor.

NHK reported Monday the workers, about 30 in total, were seen at the airport being admitted into Russia.

Sources affiliated with construction projects in Vladivostok said North Korean workers continue to stay at sites in downtown areas and will "stay on," according to the Japanese press report.

The North Koreans could be gaining entry through Russia-approved tourist or student visas.

In China, North Korean workers in Pyongyang-run restaurants take "visa runs" to border cities to prolong their stays, according to multiple South Korean press reports.

North Korean waitresses at a regime-run restaurant in Beijing have said they will "continue to work," in possible defiance of sanctions, South Korean newspaper Segye Ilbo reported Monday.

A reporter for the newspaper said the 100-seat Okryugwan restaurant was "buzzing with crowds" on Saturday, a day before the U.N. deadline

An unidentified North Korean waitress told the paper they will "keep working next week," although international law has banned their employment overseas.

The woman also expressed irritation, according to the report.

"Why do you keep asking about this? I'm really annoyed now," the North Korean source reportedly said.

Some restaurants in Shanghai, Shenyang and Dandong have closed, while for others it is business as usual, according to the Segye Ilbo.

North Korea is under the heaviest sanctions in its history. In 2017, the U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 2397, which includes a ban on North Korean overseas labor.

The U.S. State Department has previously said about 100,000 North Korean workers draw in $200 to 500 million for the Kim Jong Un regime every year.