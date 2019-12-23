China to lower import tariffs on 859 products starting next year

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- China will lower tariffs on more than 850 products from pork to semiconductors in order to promote the "free flow" of trade, the Asian nation said Monday.

Approved by China's State Council, the plan will implement temporary tariffs starting Jan. 1 on 859 products at lower rates than most most-favored nations experience, its State Council's Customs Tariff Commission said in a statement Monday.

The lowered tariffs will affect pork, semiconductor equipment, memory chips and certain medicines, among a slew of other products, it said.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said the move was done in a bid to expand imports, promote trade and advance the nation's Belt and Road development strategy that aims to foster cooperation and connectivity among Asian nations.

"The above-mentioned adjustment measures are conducive to reducing import costs, promoting the orderly and free flow of international and domestic trade and promoting the establishment of a new system of a higher level, open economy," the commission said in a second statement. "It is also conducive to improving the level of opening up, continuously expanding new space for trade development and accelerating the construction of high-standard free trade zones."

Starting in January, tariffs on nearly 200 information technology products will be reduced and tariffs for its free trade agreement partners and those who've signed on to its Belt and Road plan will be lowered, it said.

The announcement came nearly two weeks after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the United States and China had agreed to a "phase one" preliminary trade agreement that has yet to be signed.

The agreement includes the removal of unspecified U.S tariffs on Chinese goods in phases and promises the Asian nation would purchase U.S. agricultural products.

Trump also said a 25 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods would stay in place while tariffs on $120 billion worth other Chinese products would be cut to 7.5 percent.