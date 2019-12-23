Britain's Prince Philip to remain in hospital with unknown ailment

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II leave Sword Beach in Ouistreham, Britain, after a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the Normandy region of France on June 6, 2014. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Philip has now spent three nights in the hospital after he was taken for treatment of a pre-existing condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh remained at King Edward VII Hospital in central London for a third night Sunday, but Buckingham Palace has said almost nothing about the 98-year-old's condition.

Prince Philip has been in good spirits at the hospital, according to news reports, but he's expected to remain hospitalized for at least part of this week. He was admitted Friday as a precautionary measure.

It is not known if the prince will be well enough to be with Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas at their Sandringham estate. He missed the royals' annual Christmas Day trip to church last year.

While Prince Philip recuperated, Queen Elizabeth II attended church Sunday at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham with the Countess of Wessex.

Prince Philip's hospitalization is the latest in a series of health challenges. In 2011, he was hospitalized with infections in 2012 and 2017 and underwent hip replacement surgery in 2018.