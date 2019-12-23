Dec. 23 (UPI) -- British graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled a controversial Nativity-themed scene in Bethlehem to underscore the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The "Scar of Bethlehem" mural features a "modified nativity set," Banksy said in an Instagram post.
The mural shows Joseph and Mary kneeling beside baby Jesus in a manger, set against a concrete wall that's been pierced by a mortar shell, resembling a guiding star.
Below the hole and above the three figures are the words, in graffiti style, "love" and "peace," in both English and French.
The installation was unveiled Saturday at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, which offered "the worst view of any hotel in the world" when it took its first bookings in 2017 due to its location along Israeli's separation barrier. All rooms face the barrier, which separates the West Bank from Israeli territory.