Tourists are seen Monday near the Israeli separation wall in Bethlehem, West Bank. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians stand beside an Israeli guard tower in the separation wall in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian man eats Monday in front of an artwork by graffiti artist Banksy at his Walled-Off Hotel in Bethlehem, West Bank. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

An artwork by graffiti artist Banksy is displayed at his Walled-Off Hotel in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Banksy's "Scar of Bethlehem" shows a Nativity scene in front of the Israeli separation wall, on display Monday at the artist's Walled-Off Hotel in Bethlehem, West Bank. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- British graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled a controversial Nativity-themed scene in Bethlehem to underscore the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The "Scar of Bethlehem" mural features a "modified nativity set," Banksy said in an Instagram post.

The mural shows Joseph and Mary kneeling beside baby Jesus in a manger, set against a concrete wall that's been pierced by a mortar shell, resembling a guiding star.

Below the hole and above the three figures are the words, in graffiti style, "love" and "peace," in both English and French.

The installation was unveiled Saturday at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, which offered "the worst view of any hotel in the world" when it took its first bookings in 2017 due to its location along Israeli's separation barrier. All rooms face the barrier, which separates the West Bank from Israeli territory.