Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Philippines said at least 11 people have died after drinking a coconut-based wine popular during holidays and other celebrations.

Officials said more than 300 people in Laguna and Quezon, south of Manila, have been hospitalized in recent days after drinking the bootleg concoction, called lambanog. Laguna Mayor Vener Munoz called on residents to seek immediate treatment if they've drank any.

"Lambanog is being fermented from the sap of a coconut flower," said Jonas Del Rosario, a representative of Philippine General Hospital. "If it is fermented, it produces methanol during the fermentation. Sometimes, the lambanog being sold has too much methanol content."

Rizal police chief Capt. Lindley Tibuc said many people became sick and were hospitalized after attending various Christmas parties where lambanog was served.

"Based on accounts of the victims, it turns out that they drank one and the same brand of lambanog, which they bought from Rizal town," Tibuc said.

Rizal's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said it collected samples of remaining lambanog for testing. It also called for Rey Lambanog to stop distributing the coconut wine pending an investigation.