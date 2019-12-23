Algeria army chief, former interim leader Ahmed Gaid Salah dies at 79

Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah died of a heart attack Monday. He was 79. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Powerful Algerian army chief Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaïd Salah, the nation's de facto ruler for several months this year, has died at the age of 79, state media announced Monday.

The Algeria Press Service, citing a communique issued by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reported Salah died Monday following a heart attack.

Algerian state radio said he would be replaced temporarily as army chief of staff by Gen. Said Chengriha, another high-ranking commander.

Officials declared three days of official mourning.

Salah became Algeria's strongman ruler following the April 2 resignation of long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, which followed months of destabilizing street protests. His appearance on state television calling for his former mentor to relinquish power and leave office immediately was a key moment in the struggle.

Salah was also credited as being instrumental in organizing the Dec. 12 presidential elections which brought Tebboune to power. He took office last week.

After gaining prominence in the 1990s commanding Algerian land forces against Islamist militias during Algeria's civil war, Salah subsequently served as a top peacetime military official for nearly two decades.