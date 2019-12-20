North Koreans deported in November are at the center of controversy following claims from a defector in the South the men were not guilty of murder. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- South Korea's unification ministry denounced recent reports on deported North Koreans as "fake news" and did not rule out legal action against media Friday.

Kim Eun-han, a deputy spokesman for the ministry, told reporters the government expresses "deep regret" over the reports and suggested a legal response could be taken, Yonhap reported.

The ministry's statement comes two days after two defectors, both activists, said North Korean fishermen deported in November have received death sentences.

The statement from Lee Ae-ran of the Center for Liberty and Reunification, and a second defector, was made at a press conference held by the opposition Liberty Korea Party.

Lee later published the claims on her online media site, Liberty Korea Post, quoting anonymous sources in North Korea. Lee said her sources have evidence the deported North Korean boat crew were seeking asylum, and were falsely accused of murder.

In November, South Korea defended its decision to deport the two North Koreans, who were charged with killing 16 of their crew members, including the boat's captain. The suspects had expressed a desire for resettlement in the South. Seoul said the criminal status of the two men excludes them from protection under South Korea's North Korean Defectors Act.

The government's statement suggesting legal action in response to an online report is "unprecedented," Yonhap reported Friday.

The ruling Democratic Party is also condemning Lee. Jang Jong-hwa, a youth spokesman for the party, said Lee is a "liar," who "falsely claimed" 22 people were forcibly repatriated to the North following a national audit in 2008.

Jang denounced the Liberty Korea Party and added Lee also lied about subsidies. North Korean defector groups receive funds from the government and Lee has previously been prosecuted for making false claims, Jang said.

The South Korean government has previously said it would crack down on "fake news."

In 2018, the government described some news reports as a "public enemy hiding behind the cover of free speech," according to The New York Times.

President Moon Jae-in last year denied Seoul is stifling critics.

Reporters Without Borders have said South Korea has improved press freedoms since Moon's election, but defectors have said they have been asked to keep a low profile as Seoul seeks greater engagement with the North.