Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Two Carnival cruise ships collided Friday in Cozumel, Mexico, injuring at least six people, the company said.

The Carnival Glory struck the stationary Carnival Legend as the former was attempting to maneuver to dock. The impact crushed a portion of the Glory's deck.

Workers on the Glory evacuated guests from the dining room area on decks 3 and 4. Six people on the ship sustained minor injuries.

"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship," Carnival Cruises said in a statement.

Carnival said it doesn't expect either ships' itinerary to be affected by the crash.

Passengers said the collision felt like a strong wave.

"Last night we experienced some major motion on the boat so this morning we assumed something similar was happening," Maddison Haynes told CNN. "We felt a jolt and didn't really think anything of it."