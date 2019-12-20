Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The wife of a Britain-based U.S. intelligence officer was charged Friday in the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist last summer.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident that killed Harry Dunn on Aug. 27 when she drove on the wrong side of the road.

Sacoolas initially cooperated with police and told authorities she wouldn't leave Britain. She ultimately returned to the United States, however, creating some diplomatic tensions for Washington and London.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Northamptonshire Police to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving," Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith said in a statement Friday.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has met with Harry Dunn's family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a thorough review of the evidence available. May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Anne Sacoolas are now active and that she has a right to a fair trial."

Prosecutors said extraditing Sacoolas will ultimately fall on the Home Office, and that they will be part of the process.

Sacoolas had planned to attend a reconciliation meeting at the White House, but the Dunn family declined an invitation.

"I'm deeply, deeply disappointed that they think it's okay to kill a young lad on his bike and they can just walk away," Harry Dunn's father said in October.

The Dunn family has lobbied British authorities and U.S. President Donald Trump for Sacoolas' return to face the charge.