British Parliament poised to approve Johnson's EU withdrawal bill

Activists who favor leaving the European Union rally Friday outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- British Parliament, led by a newly elected Conservative majority, is poised Friday to approve a European Union withdrawal bill negotiated with the bloc by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said the bill is the fulfillment of his campaign pledge to "get Brexit done," a promise that helped his Conservative Party to a decisive 80-seat House of Commons majority in elections last week and broke a parliamentary deadlock on the EU exit.

If the new proposal is approved, Britain would leave the EU as scheduled on Jan. 31, more than three years after voters first approved the referendum to leave. The final vote is expected mid-Friday afternoon.

Johnson, speaking in the House of Commons before the vote, urged approval of the measure, saying it would settle the politically paralyzing issue once and for all after years of debate and division and enable Britain to "move on" as a nation.

"We come together as a new parliament to break the deadlock and finally to get Brexit done," Johnson said, adding that his election victory "must not be seen as a victory for one party over another, or one faction or another."

"This is the time when we move on and discard the old labels of 'leave' and 'remain,'" he said.

The provisions of the bill would establish a one-year "transition" period in which the government would negotiate its new trading relationship with the EU. But controversially, it outlaws any extension for the transition beyond December 2020, setting up the possibility of a "no-deal" exit in which Britain would default to World Trade Organization rules with Europe.

Under the WTO scenario, some British exports to Europe would immediately be subject to very high tariffs. For instance, automobiles would be taxed at 10 percent while dairy products would face a 35 percent levy.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn blasted Johnson's removal of workers' rights protections from the withdrawal bill, warning its divergence from EU standards would put Britain in a "race to the bottom."

The deal, he said, "will be used as a battering ram to drive us down the path of yet more deregulation and towards a toxic deal with Donald Trump that will sell out our [National Health Service] and push up the price of medicines to benefit the giant U.S. drug corporations."