Persons evacuate Friday from buildings in Peshawar, Pakistan, after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that also shook parts of Afghanistan and India. Photo by Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of India Friday.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 30 miles southwest of Jurm, Afghanistan, and about 190 miles northeast of Kabul.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department specified the location at 130 miles below the Hindu Kush mountain range in the Khyber Pass area of Afghanistan.

Shaking was felt in major Pakistani cities including Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad. No casualties or major damage was initially reported.

The quake mid-Friday afternoon frightened some residents in Lahore, which is near Pakistan's border with India, and other areas of northern Pakistan.

The quake was also felt in New Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir and several other parts of northern India.