U.S. President Donald Trump (R) is unlikely to meet Kim Jong Un's (L) demands following his impeachment on Wednesday night, analysts say. File Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. analysts agree North Korea would be making a mistake if it tries to seek extra concessions from Washington in the course of President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Trump, who was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night, would find it more difficult to yield to Pyongyang, said Gary Samore, former White House coordinator for arms control and weapons of mass destruction, Voice of America reported.

Samore, who served in the Obama administration, said Trump could come under harsh criticism from Republicans if he accepts any North Korea demands.

Kim Jong Un would be miscalculating if he thinks he can threaten an impeached Trump with tests of long-range missiles.

RELATED Stephen Biegun arrives in Beijing amid North Korea tensions

The former White House official also said Trump could enjoy greater freedom and flexibility on North Korea after his potential re-election in 2020.

During a second term, Trump could have more latitude to visit Pyongyang for a summit with Kim or make a declaration of denuclearization, Samore said.

Leif-Eric Easley, a U.S. professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said in an emailed statement to UPI that North Korea could be seeking "maximum benefits for minimal concessions" between Trump's impeachment and South Korea's April elections.

"The Kim regime is miscalculating if it believes it can bully South Korea into appeasement and leverage Trump's re-election concerns for a one-sided deal," Easley said.

The analyst added North Korea's threats of a "year-end deadline" does not mean a long-range missile will necessarily follow right away, or that the Trump administration will respond to the threats.

"Washington is unlikely to fall for this and will instead maintain a firm and principled approach on denuclearization diplomacy," he said.

Pyongyang has warned it will set forth on a "new path" if the United States does not meet its deadline.

Threats of a North Korean "Christmas gift" have prompted the U.S. military to stay on its guard.

On Thursday a U.S. naval spy plane flew over the Korean Peninsula, according to Aircraft Spots, an online aviation tracker.