Premier declares state of emergency in NSW over Australian bushfires

A home in Buxton, New South Wales, Australia, burns down Wednesday. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency for the second time this fire season as the Australian state continued to experience record high temperatures and devastating bushfires.

Authorities said 12 homes were destroyed by the fires and three firefighters suffered serious burns on their bodies.

Officials fear conditions could worsen.

On Wednesday, average maximum temperatures in Australia reached 107.4 degrees, beating the all-time record set the day before. Nullarbor, South Australia, set a record for heat at 121.8 degrees Thursday while Birdsville, South Australia, topped out at 117.8 degrees Wednesday.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service reported early Friday that the 1,055 acres in the Wollemi National Park was on fire and "out of control."

"This large fire continues to burn on multiple fronts," the service said in a warning. "Dangerous fire conditions have been experienced across the fireground today. Conditions are forecast to worsen again on Saturday."

Officials said 7.4 million acres have been destroyed by bushfires during the past three months. One intensive wildfire overran Bargo, southwest of Sydney, seriously injuring three firefighters and destroying numerous homes.

"They're absolutely shattered," NSW Rural FireService Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said of his volunteer firefighters."They are devastated by the loss, no matter what, but it just goes that little further when it's your own home or the colleague you've got sitting on the firetruck next to you. [It's] another very emotional, very draining day for our firefighters, with the conditions that they're facing."

Forecasters are predicting temperatures west of Sydney to reach 116 degrees Saturday.