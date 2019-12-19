Philippines massacre: Brothers found guilty of killing 58 people

Filipino congressman Ismael “Toto” Mangudadatu (2-R), whose wife is one of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre, is escorted as he enters a prison facility to hear the verdict in the case in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, on Thursday. Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

A group of accused in the Maguindanao massacre being escorted to the trial venue inside a prison facility in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Supreme Court of the Philippines/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- In a historic decision, a Philippine court on Thursday convicted two brothers who planned a politically motivated massacre a decade ago and dozens of others who were involved in the assault.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes convicted Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., Zaldy Ampatuan and over 40 others for the deaths of 58 people in Maguindanao province in 2009.

The brothers were handed down a life sentence of 40 years in prison without parole for 57 counts of murder as were almost 30 other people. Fifteen suspects were sentenced to between six and 10 years in prison for being accessories to the crime. And another brother, Sajid Islam Ampatuan, was among 55 people who were acquitted.

Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te said the 10 years the brothers served during their trial will be deducted from their sentence.

The massacre occurred on Nov. 23, 2009, when armed men attacked a convoy of mostly media traveling with the family of politician Ismael "Toto" Mangudadatu who were on their way to file paperwork to challenge the Ampatuan family rule of the province in the upcoming gubernatorial elections. Thirty-two journalists were killed in the attack along with family members of Mangudadatu and his supporters.

Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo declared a state of emergency two days later and dispatched security to arrest the estimated 100 gunmen.

"They shot my wife 17 times," Mangudadatu told reporters recently. "They shot her on her breasts, her private parts. Such unimaginable cruelty."

Reporters without Border recently called it "the biggest massacre of journalists in history."

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, called the decision a "momentous verdict" that should help to provide the families of the victims with justice.

"Advocates should use this verdict to spur further political and judicial reforms to ultimately end the impunity that has plagued the country for far too long," he said in a statement. "More broadly, this verdict should prompt the country's political leaders to finally act to end state support for 'private armies' and militias that promotes the political warlordism that gave rise to the Ampatuans."

Of the nearly 200 people charged in the case, 80 are still free and the group criticized the Philippine authorities' failure in arresting them, stating that as long as they are at large the families of the victims will be at risk.

"Regardless of the verdicts in the case, Philippine authorities need to apprehend the several dozen suspects still at large," Robertson said before the verdict was announced.

Mangudadatu, now a congressman, told reporters following the verdict that he plans to appeal the acquittal of Sajid Islam, the current mayor of Shariff Saydona, and another man of the Ampatuan clan for the deaths of his wife and two sisters.