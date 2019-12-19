Flowers laid at the home of slain lawyer Derk Wiersum in Amsterdam in September. Authorities said Thursday a suspect in the death, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited from Dubai back to the Netherlands. Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

Heavily armed security agents are staged in front of a high-security prison in Vught the Netherlands, on Thursday after the arrival of fugitive Ridouan Taghi, one of the nation's most wanted criminals. Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- One of the Netherlands' most wanted fugitives has been extradited there after he was captured in Dubai, officials announced Thursday.

Ridouan Taghi, 41, the accused leader of the gang known as Angels of Death, arrived in the Netherlands Thursday, even though Amsterdam and the United Arab Emirates don't have a formal extradition treaty.

Dutch authorities chartered a plane to Dubai to retrieve Taghi, who police say ran gang operations in Europe and Africa. Netherlands National Police Chief Erik Akerboom said his capture was of "great importance for the Netherlands."

The Angels of Death have been blamed for nine assassinations, other attempted murders and drug trafficking. A manhunt for Taghi started in September when an attorney for a trial witness was shot dead in front of his Amsterdam home.

Taghi, a Dutch native, was arrested in a Dubai villa Monday. Authorities said he entered the country using falsified documents and went undetected by law enforcement with help from various associates there.

Dutch authorities had offered a $111,200 award for information that led to his capture.