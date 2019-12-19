Jailed Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras, seen here in May, is entitled to immunity from travel restrictions as a member of European Parliament, the EU's top court ruled Thursday. File photo by J.J. Guillen/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The European Union's top court ruled Thursday that jailed Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras has immunity to travel as a member of European Parliament, prompting calls for his immediate release.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said in its ruling that as an elected MEP, Junqueras was entitled to immunity from any type of detention interfering with the ability to attend sessions of the European Parliament.

The court declared the Catalan leader, who has been imprisoned since 2017 and is serving a 13-year prison sentence, was entitled to this immunity as soon as the results of May's elections were announced. Junqueras won election to the EU Parliament for the Greens/European Free Alliance.

Spanish authorities had argued that since Junqueras was not allowed to take an oath on the Spanish Constitution, he didn't officially become a member of parliament. That position was supported by both the European Parliament and the European Commission.

The court, however, rejected the argument, declaring that candidates become official MEPs "from the moment the results are declared," as does their immunity to travel under EU rules.

In the wake of the ruling, Junqueras' party, the Catalan Republican Left, called for its leader to be released from prison immediately.

The ruling also affects ousted Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont, who was also elected as an MEP in May while living in Belgium. He fled Spain following Catalonia's unilateral independence declaration in 2017.