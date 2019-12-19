Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- China on Thursday unveiled a list of U.S. products it will exempt from a new round of tariffs, as both governments move closer to signing "phase one" of a new trade deal.

Beijing's announcement Thursday marked the second time it exempted certain U.S. goods from the punitive tariffs, which will take effect for the remaining products for a full year beginning Dec. 26.

Some of the exempted products include polyethylene and polypropylene. China's Customs Tariff Commission said it will continue to work on the exemption process.

Beijing in September removed 16 American-made products from a new round of tariffs. Sunday, it said it wouldn't implement additional taxes for certain goods.

Negotiators announced last week they'd reached a "phase one" agreement toward a new trade deal. If approved, it will roll back specific tariffs agreements and allow China to buy more U.S. agricultural goods.

President Donald Trump said then a 25 percent tariff for China would remain, but taxes on $120 billion worth of other goods would be cut to 7.5 percent.