Tesco, Heinz recall jars of baby food over metal fragments

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- British grocery store chain announced a recall of Heinz By Nature baby food jars after metal fragments were discovered in a jar.

Britain's Food Standards Agency said Tuesday it appeared a single jar of the baby food had been tampered with.

The recall affects Heinz By Nature baby food in the 7-plus month range sold at Tesco stores. The same products at other retail locations are not affected.

Heinz recommends customers don't feed affected products to their children. They advise customers to return the products to the Tesco store for a full refund.

Included in the recall are jars of cheesy tomato pasta stars, cottage pie, mango chicken curry, sweet and sour chicken, spaghetti bolognese, Sunday chicken dinner, pasta bake with tuna, and winter veggies and lamb.