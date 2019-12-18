Happening Now
Watch live: House debates before voting on impeachment of President Donald Trump
New York architect killed by falling debris from building
Grain bin deaths spike this fall as farmers rush late harvest
Ex-Trump campaign aide Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail, probation
3 Oklahoma sites may be graves from 1921 massacre, experts say
House passes $1.4T spending bill; Senate, Trump expected to support
This week in Washington
California judge approves PG&E wildfire settlements worth $24B
Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote music for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
6 dead in Hong Kong crash of double-decker bus
'Impractical Jokers' raise the stakes in new trailer for first movie
North Korea fishermen face death after deportation, defector says
 
