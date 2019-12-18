More than 15,000 nurses strike in Northern Ireland

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Thousands of nurses in Northern Ireland walked out in a 12-hour labor strike Wednesday, rallying for better pay and greater patient safety.

A total of about 15,000 nurses participated in the walkout.

The nurses have complained their pay has fallen by 15 percent over the past eight years, at a rate well behind nurses working in England, Scotland and Wales. There is a 13 percent nursing vacancy in Northern Ireland, compared to 11 percent in England and 6 percent in Scotland.

"They have tolerated this for so long and they say today enough is enough and we need to see something change for patients," Royal College of Nursing Northern Ireland Director Pat Cullen said.

Officials noted widespread disruptions to healthcare services in Northern Ireland during Wednesday's strike -- from canceled appointments to delayed medical procedures. Ambulance services have also been slowed.

"Regrettably, as a result of the widespread nature of the strike, numerous appointments and treatments have been canceled and many services across our hospitals and the community care sector have had to be stood down or reduced," the Health and Social Care Board said in a statement.

The board added that emergency rooms were still open and said patients should seek "alternative service" for medical care Wednesday if they need non-emergency care.