Former IRA member John Downey was judged Wednesday to have been an "active participant" in the 1982 attack. File photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Former Irish Republican Army member John Downey is civilly liable for the deaths of four British soldiers in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing, London's High Court of Justice ruled Wednesday.

A murder case against Downey in connection with the car bombing collapsed in 2014, but relatives of the slain soldiers pressed ahead with a civil lawsuit seeking damages.

Wednesday's ruling by Justice Amanda Yip found Downey to be an "active participant" in the bombing, opening the way to a second phase in which the amount of damages will be determined.

Downey, 67, did not participate in the civil trial but denied involvement in a written statement. He is being held in a Northern Ireland prison on murder charges stemming from a 1972 car bomb attack that killed two British soldiers.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Daniel Brennan, said the Hyde Park bombing was a "cold-blooded killing" with "vicious brutality and maximum harm," and noted there was "damning" fingerprint evidence of Downey's involvement in the attack.

"Thirty-seven years after, if justice can properly be done, as it can be in this case, then let it be done," he said.

The case was brought by Sarah-Jane Young, the daughter of Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Young, who was 19 when he was killed.

The Hyde Park bombing was one of two London attacks carried out by the IRA on July 20, 1982, targeting British military personnel. In addition to the four soldiers killed at Hyde Park, a second bombing at Regent's Park killed seven military bandsmen during an afternoon concert.