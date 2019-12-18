Beachgoers wade in the water Wednesday at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Australia. A new national record average temperature of 105.6 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded on Tuesday. Photo by Kelly Barnes/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Australia recorded its hottest day in history Tuesday, with a national average exceeding 105 degrees Fahrenheit -- as dozens of wildfires burn across the countryside.

The average recorded temperature for Tuesday was 105.6 degrees, topping the previous all-time high from 2013.

Wednesday, temperatures in the central part of Australia reached 113 degrees, meteorologists said -- and New South Wales, which includes Sydney, will see a hot air mass for days.

The extreme heat is contributing to a number of wildfires. Officials said there are more than 100 active fires in Australia, and New South Wales fire officials issued an emergency warning for Gospers Mountain and told residents in the Dargan and Clarence area to seek shelter. Fifty-four of the fires are uncontained, they said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said fire crews will focus on far western Sydney, southwest Sydney, the Central Coast, and South Coast because of potentially strong winds and heat.

Forecasters predict temperatures will reach 104 in Sydney on Thursday and 114 degrees in Penrith on Saturday.

Berejiklian announced Wednesday an extension of financial assistance to six additional communities affected by the fires. She said there is $60 million in a recovery fund and $25 million for cleanup efforts.