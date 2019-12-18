6 dead in Hong Kong crash of double-decker bus

Police inspect wreckage from a bus that crashed in northern Hong Kong on Wednesday, killing six. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Emergency personnel respond to the crash of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong Wednesday, Six people died. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A double-decker bus ran into a tree -- slicing off part of the vehicle's upper level -- in Hong Kong Wednesday and six passengers were killed in the crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred on a highway near Kwu Tung in the northern part of Hong Kong. Thirty people were injured and several needed emergency treatment, officials said.

The bus was traveling toward Sheung Shui in the New Territories, the bus operator said. The tree cut off the left side of the second deck.

The bus company said the 56-year-old driver has worked for the operator for 18 years and passed a health check.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered the government to aid the victims.