The White Island volcano erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on December 9. Photo by Michael Schade/EPA-EFE.

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials have now identified all 18 people who died this month when the White Island volcano erupted, authorities said Tuesday.

New Zealand police said 47 tourists, including nine Americans, were on the island when the volcano erupted Dec. 9. Tuesday, they released the names and nationalities of 17 of the victims but withheld the identity of an 18th who died in an Australian hospital. All but two of the bodies have been recovered.

U.S. citizen Barbara Jean Hollander, 49, was listed along with husband Martin Berend Hollander, 48, of Australia. Their sons, Berend Lawrence Hollander, 16, and Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, both U.S. citizens, were also named.

Crews are still looking for Winona Langford, 17, of Sydney, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, of New Zealand. Both are presumed dead, and police believe both were in the water near the island at the time of the eruption. Langford's parents, Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, and Anthony James Langford, 51, were both confirmed among the dead.

"I don't think anyone of us can begin to imagine what those families are facing in the coming weeks and months," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said. "Here in places like Auckland, in Sydney, we're surrounded by Christmas and celebration, but they face tragedy and devastation."

Other victims named Tuesday by New Zealand Police include:

--Richard Aaron Elzer, 32, from Australia

--Julie Richards, 47, from Australia

--Jessica Richards, 20, from Australia

--Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, from Australia

--Tipene Maangi, 24, from New Zealand

--Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, from Australia

--Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, from Australia

--Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, from Australia

--Jason David Griffiths, 33, from Australia