Dec. 17 (UPI) -- China could be preparing to take on a bigger role in North Korea negotiations with Russia's support.

Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday the Chinese government has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported.

The draft resolution addressed the issue of "Korean Peninsula denuclearization," the resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue and the six-party talks, as well as the partial lifting of North Korea sanctions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Geng told a Russian reporter on Tuesday the Korean Peninsula has "entered an important and sensitive period" and that the "international community should agree on a political solution to the Korean Peninsula," according to the JoongAng.

Russia and China co-submitted the draft resolution to the Security Council.

Russian news agency Tass and RIA Novosti reported Tuesday the draft resolution stated the two countries "welcome continued dialogue" between the United States and North Korea. It also stated the "six-party talks, or similar forms of multilateral talks," should resume "as soon as possible."

Moscow and Beijing have coordinated closely on North Korea policy since 2017, when the two countries jointly proposed a "road map" designed to increase Russian and Chinese involvement in inter-Korea relations and U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

Russia and China have also repeatedly called for easing some North Korea sanctions. According to South Korean television network SBS, the draft resolution could include calls for removing a ban on North Korean exports of textiles and seafood and an end to a ban on overseas North Korean guest workers.

China also launched new diplomatic efforts in Japan and South Korea, ahead of a trilateral summit in Chengdu, China, next week.

Liu Jinsong, director-general of the policy-planning department of the Chinese foreign ministry, recently visited Seoul and Tokyo, Beijing said Tuesday.

Liu stressed multilateralism in South Korea and Japan "in accordance with the diplomatic ideology of President Xi Jinping," according to Yonhap.