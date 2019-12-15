Trending Stories

Judge orders Wisconsin to purge over 200,000 from voter rolls
Mother whose child was ripped from her arms by police to receive $625K settlement
Man who slapped reporter's behind on air arrested on sexual battery charge
FBI recovers white van belonging to Jersey City shooting suspect
Google Earth now covers more than 98 percent of the populated world
Moments from the Billboard Women in Music red carpet
Latest News

Brazil opens Israeli trade office, pledges to move embassy to Jerusalem
Kate McKinnon plays Greta Thunberg, Kellyanne Conway on 'SNL'
U.N. fails to reach climate accord deal amid pending U.S. departure
Kim Kardashian's Christmas card features Kanye West, all 4 kids
'Jumanji: The Next Level' tops the North American box office with $60.1M
 
