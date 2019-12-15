6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines

The Philippines was struck by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Sunday. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 3 miles to the south-southeast of Magsaysay, Philippines, on Sunday.

The earthquake had a depth of 17.5 miles and struck at 12:11 p.m. ave been reported in the area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

CNN reported three people died. A 6-year-old girl was inside her family's house when the building collapsed and killed her, Mindanao province's governor, Douglas Cagas, told CNN.

Residents across the Mindanao Island of the Philippines, which is a popular tourist destination, reported feeling shaking.

A statement issued by local officials urged everyone "to remain calm but stay vigilant in anticipation of aftershocks."

"All concerned agencies of the government have been mobilized to respond to the present conditions and provide immediate assistance to those in need," officials said.

"The President was in his house in Davao City with his daughter Kitty when the earthquake struck. The First Lady Honeylet Avanceña was on her way home when the ground rumbled and moved. She said the car she was riding in was swaying. They are unhurt," the statement continued.

There are reports of multiple landslides and damaged structures across the region with several individuals trapped in the rubble, according to Philippine Emergency Alerts.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat for a tsunami.

Plenty of moisture across the southern Philippines will produce occasional showers and thunderstorms in the coming days as rescue and recovery efforts get underway.

This same area experienced several strong earthquakes in October that led to multiple fatalities and severe damage.