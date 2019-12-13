British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party have secured a majority government in the British House of Commons. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won Britain's general election and will be returning to10 Downing Street with a majority government.

Johnson's Conservative Party won 363 seats in the House of Commons to main rival Jeremy Corbyn and the Labor Party's 203, with two seats yet to be declared, The Guardian reported.

Johnson ran on a platform to finally withdraw the nation from the European Union after years of deadlock and now he has a majority government that all but gives him the support he needs to do just that.

"It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done," he said following his re-election.

He thanked all citizens who voted in an election that "we didn't want to call" but that now gives them the chance to "respect the democratic will of the British people to change this country for the better and unleash the potential of the entire people of this country."

Corbyn said despite losing more than 40 seats compared to the last election he will not step down as its leader but nor will he run in another general election.

"I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward," he said. "And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

He said it was "a very disappointing night," suggesting Brexit took center stage over other issues important to the country.

Voter turnout was high across Britain for what's being called the "most important general election in a generation" and the third since 2015 when the nation elected Theresa May prime minister.

However, after failing to pass a Brexit deal, May resigned in June saying she did everything she could to get one through and a month later Johnson was elected.

In late October, however, he called a snap election after his own failure to pass an agreement to leave the EU and then campaigned on the theme of "get Brexit done."

The deadline for Britain to depart the 28-member bloc has been postponed several times. Johnson has said he planned to complete the withdrawal by the current Jan. 31 deadline, at the latest.