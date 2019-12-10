Czech police hunt for man after 6 killed, 2 injured in hospital shooting

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Czech police are on the hunt for a man described as "dangerous" after a shooting Tuesday morning at an Ostrava city hospital left six people dead and two others injured, authorities said.

"Police are intensively searching for the perpetrator," police said via Twitter, adding he was driving a silver-gray Renault Laguna vehicle and "is dangerous, probably armed."

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 a.m. and within five minutes of being notified, police were at the hospital and working to secure the scene, the force said.

It initially reported that four people were killed.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek confirmed there was a shooting at the University Hospital Ostrava and that a helicopter was assisting with the search.

Ostrava, which is near the Czech border with Poland, is some 229 miles southeast of the capital Prague.