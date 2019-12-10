Chilean Air Force plane goes missing en route to Antarctica with 38 on board

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Chilean authorities said search and rescue operations are underway for a Chilean Air Force plane that went missing en route to Antarctica with 38 people on board.

The Chilean military declared an alert and the Air Force activated a multidisciplinary search and rescue team Monday after officials lost radio contact with a C-130 Hercules aircraft at 6:13 p.m., the Air Force said in a statement.

The plane took off from Chabunco Air Base in the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas at around 4:55 p.m. and was heading to President Eduardo Frei Montalva Antarctica Air Base with 17 crew and 21 passengers on board, it said.

The aircraft was transporting personnel to the base to perform "logistical support tasks," such as repairing a fuel supply pipeline and protecting national facilities in the area from corrosion, it said.

President Sebastian Pinera said via Twitter that authorities were monitoring the search and rescue operation.

Early Tuesday, the Air Force said national and foreign air and maritime authorities were at the area where the plane lost contact and were conducting search and rescue operations "in order to rescue potential survivors."

Families of those on board are being contacted to keep them informed of the situation, it said.