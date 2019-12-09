Happening Now
Watch live: Democrats in House lay out impeachment case against President Donald Trump
Houston, Huntsville, Fayettesville police officers dead in line of duty
House 'presumably' will present impeachment articles this week: Nadler
New Zealand volcano: Officials say at least 5 dead, 'no signs of life'
North Korea: 'Very important test' at satellite launch site
FBI investigating shooting at Navy base as act of terrorism
Moments from the Fashion Awards in London
Finland ready to elect world's youngest prime minister
'Marriage Story,' 'Hollywood,' 'Irishman' lead Golden Globe nominations
U.S., Japan military drills include cyberspace coordination
Trump, Saudi prince pledge cooperation after Florida base attack
College soccer: Stanford beats North Carolina for women's title
 
