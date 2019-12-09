Finland ready to elect world's youngest prime minister

Finland's Social Democratic Party chose Sanna Marin Sunday as its prime minister candidate, putting her in the position of becoming the world's youngest prime minister at 34 if approved by Parliament. Photo by Kimmo Brandt/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Finland's Sanna Marin could become the world's youngest sitting prime minister this week at 34 after she was elected by her party late Sunday to assume its leadership position.

Marin, Finland's current transportation minister, won the support of her Social Democratic Party to replace Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who resigned in controversy last week over his involvement in the country's postal workers strike.

"I have not actually ever thought about my age or my gender," Marin said. "I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate."

Finland's Parliament will vote this week on Rinne's replacement. The Social Democrats have built a coalition government with four other parties, all headed by women. Four of those women, including Marin, are int heir 30s.

RELATED Trump criticizes Democrats during news conference with Finnish President Saul Niinisto

"My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female," said Alexander Stubb, who served as Finland's prime minister from 2014-15, in a Twitter post.

"Shows that Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers," he added.

Marin said creating jobs, advancing its climate change goals and maintaining the welfare state as top priorities in her administration, which will be challenged immediately by negotiations with key labor unions.

"I got to live a safe childhood, have an education and pursue my dreams," Marin said. "Enabling it for everyone has driven me into politics."

Marin won a seat on the Tempere City Council at 27 and is now serving her second term in Finland's Parliament.