Palestinians resume weekly Gaza border protests

A Palestinian youth uses a slingshot to hurl stones during clashes. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

Palestinian protesters walk at the sunset during clashes. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

Palestinian paramedics carry away an injured protester. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries Friday during protests at the Gaza border after a three-week pause in the weekly demonstrations, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The Jerusalem Post reported about 4,000 Palestinians participated in the protests along the border fence, with some riots.

Some protesters threw explosives at Israel Defense Forces, who responded with live and rubber bullets, Arutz Sheva reported.

Thirty-seven people sustained injuries, including four hit by live ammunition. A paramedic and 10 children were among the injured.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

Hamas paused the weekly protests in recent weeks amid cease-fire discussions in Cairo.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 310 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands injured since the protests began March 30, 2018.