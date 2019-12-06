Palestinians resume weekly Gaza border protests

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries Friday during protests at the Gaza border after a three-week pause in the weekly demonstrations, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
The Jerusalem Post reported about 4,000 Palestinians participated in the protests along the border fence, with some riots.
Some protesters threw explosives at Israel Defense Forces, who responded with live and rubber bullets, Arutz Sheva reported.
Thirty-seven people sustained injuries, including four hit by live ammunition. A paramedic and 10 children were among the injured.
The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.
Hamas paused the weekly protests in recent weeks amid cease-fire discussions in Cairo.
The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 310 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands injured since the protests began March 30, 2018.