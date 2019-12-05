Typhoon Kammuri weakens after killing 17 in Philippines

Villagers walk next to a fallen tree in Naga City, Camarines Sur province, Philippines, Tuesday. Photo by Jonnel Maribojoc/EPA-EFE

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Typhoon Kammuri weakened into a tropical depression Thursday after tearing through the Philippines earlier in the week killing at least 17 people.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in an 11 a.m. update that the storm known locally as Tisoy had exited the "Philippine area of responsibly" after weakening into a depression with maximum winds of 34 mph with gusts of 43 mph

Heavy rainfall was forecast for much of Northern Luzon, Northern Quezon and Aurora provinces, PAGASA said, adding that sea travel was still risky, especially for small crafts, due to rough seas.

The typhoon torn through the country starting earlier this week with winds of 105 mph, uprooting trees and overturning cars in the capital of Manila.

It made landfall at least four times starting late Monday night in Gubat, Sorsogon Province, before hitting San Pascual, Masbate Province, and Torrijos, Marinduque Province, early Tuesday. The storm made landfall in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, that afternoon.

Officials said at least 17 people were killed by the storm throughout the country and two people were reported missing.

However, the cost of life could have been far worse if not for the hundreds of thousands that were forced to evacuate from low-lying areas, officials said.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said the public was more willing to participate with evacuation procedures than during previous emergencies.

"Social media was a factor, while people also became more concerned over their safety in light of the series of deadly earthquakes that hit the country in recent months," he said.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, a total of 6,761 homes were damaged by the storm.

On Tuesday, the storm forced Manila international airport to close for 12 hours, affecting some 480 flights.